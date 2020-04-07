Cuttack: Even though the Odisha government has asked everyone to walk to the nearest local markets to buy essential commodities and groceries during lockdown, many have not done so. There are plenty of people who are using their two and four-wheelers to visit markets thereby flouting rules with impunity.

To stop this unruly act the police here have been forced to implement harsh measures. In the last 24 hours here beginning 9.00am Monday, police have so far seized 1,408 vehicles and have collected Rs 2.11 lakh in fines from violators. Besides four separate cases of lockdown violations have also been registered.

The police in this city once more urged residents to visit local markets to buy the essential commodities and groceries on foot. They said there is no shortage and people should not act on rumours. Police have also said that they are ready to help any person who is in trouble.

“We have been helping persons wanting to go to the hospital or in need of emergency medicines. So people should contact us if they need anything. However, no one is permitted to use vehicles,” a senior police official said here Tuesday. “We hereby appeal to the people to maintain lockdown in a proper manner,” he added.

PNN