Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Thursday said that 15 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
“Another 15 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and are being discharged. They are all from Jajpur district. The number of recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 158,” tweeted Health and Family Welfare Department.
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 14, 2020