Mumbai: Around 15 persons, including some women, were detained Wednesday for allegedly holding a protest against Mumbai civic body’s act of demolishing a part of actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow at Bandra here, a police official said. The protesters gathered outside Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow in Pali Hill area in the afternoon to show solidarity with the actor after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished alleged ‘illegal’ alterations at her property.

“The protesters raised slogans against the BMC and in support of Ranaut,” senior inspector of Khar police station, Gajanan Kabdule said. “We detained around 15 people, including women, and brought them to the police station for illegally holding the protest. We are collecting information about them, including where they are from,” Kabdule added. None of them however, have been arrested so far, the official informed.

Dismissing reports that the police lathicharged the protesters, Kabdule said, ‘All these are just rumours.”

Ranaut’s recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena, which also controls the BMC.

The BMC started Wednesday demolishing ‘illegal alterations’ at Ranaut’s Bandra bungalow. However, the Bombay High Court later stayed the demolition process and sought to know how the civic body entered the property when the owner was not present. The 33-year-old actor arrived in the city later in the day.