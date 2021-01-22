Bhubaneswar: Acting tough on unscrupulous government officials, the Odisha Food Supplies, Consumer Welfare and Cooperation department has suspended 15 cooperative society secretaries and dismissed a data entry operator. This information was given by the minister of the department Ranendra Pratap Swain in a statement Thursday evening.

The suspended Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) secretaries are Radhakanta Bhoi of Nuamara, Saroj Kumar Das of Dhama, Asit Kumar Pradhan of Charamal, Krupasindhu Sahoo of Sahaspur, Pramod Kumar Bhoi of Samarbag and Pradeep Kumar Sa of Lakhanpur under Sambalpur Central Cooperative Bank.

In a similar vein, Swain suspended PACS secretaries namely Dilip Suna of Baidyanath, Rabi Mishra of Mahuli and Khari, Ghanashyam Pradhan of Jatesingh, Ramakrushna Padhi of Ulunda and Prabhat Kumar Sahoo of Mursundi under Bolangir Central Cooperative Bank.

Likewise, suspended PACS secretaries under Boudh Central Cooperation Bank included Netranand Purohit of Baghipada and Nirodh Kumar Patra of Ramgarh areas, including Dinabandhu Jena and Sukadeb Rout respectively secretary and assistant secretary of Sadha PACS under Keonjhar Central Cooperative Bank, a press note stated.

The lone data entry operator to face such administrative action and dismissed from service was from Sadha PACS in Keonjhar.

Speaking on his move, Swain said that the department has been trying to maintain complete transparency in paddy procurement under ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme and 5T initiatives of the state government. “Irregularity in any form will not be allowed,” the minister added.

PNN