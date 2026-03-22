Baripada/Karanjia: In a shocking incident, the body of a 15-year-old girl, who had been missing since Friday evening, was found stuffed in a sack near a bamboo thicket under Karanjia police limits in Mayurbhanj district, Saturday.

According to sources, the girl, a Class VIII student from the Banasahi area, went missing Friday evening. Family members and locals searched for her in every possible place but failed to locate her until late at night.

Later, her father approached the police and named an official posted in the Block Education Officer’s office as a suspect in the FIR. Locals discovered the body stuffed in a yellow sack near a bamboo thicket close to a timber depot in the area in the morning and informed the family members. The family rushed to the spot, identified the body, and informed officials of the Karanjia police station.

Panchapidha Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nabakrushna Nayak, Karanjia Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Mrutyunjaya Pradhan, and other police personnel reached the spot. He sent the body to Karanjia Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination. “The exact cause of the death will be ascertained once the autopsy report is available,” the Karanjia IIC said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and detained a person for interrogation. “Further investigation is underway,” they said. The recovery of the girl’s body has sent shockwaves across the area, with locals demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible and compensation from the government for the grieving family.