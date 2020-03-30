Bhubaneswar: More than 2,000 Indian students and among them more than 150 Odia students are stuck in Ukraine due to the lockdown.

Madhusudan Mishra from Sambalpur who is studying at Vinnitsya Medical University in Ukraine said, “We all are in constant touch with each other. Lately, there have been no reports of any Odia being affected by the virus. All are taking precautionary measures to be safe. We all are following the lockdown completely.”

Currently there are 19 confirmed cases in Vinnitsya.

There are now 418 confirmed cases of the novel COVID-19 in Ukraine, an increase from the 311 reported early on March 28. “As of March 29, there were 418 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine, of which nine were fatal. Five patients (four adults and one child) have recovered,” the Ukrainian Health Ministry’s Public Health Center said in an update on the morning of March 29.

