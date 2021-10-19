New Delhi: Sixteen people are dead as heavy rainfall battered Uttarakhand for a third straight day Tuesday, leaving authorities fearing for the lives of people who may be trapped under debris and in flooded areas.

“Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah have been briefed on the situation. Houses, bridges etc. have been damaged and 16 people have died so far. Three (Army) helicopters to be deployed for rescue operations,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was quoted by news agency ANI.

In what will come as some relief going forward, the weather department has indicated a “significant reduction in rainfall activity over Uttarakhand from today”, predicting “isolated to scattered” showers.

The rains have led to scenes of chaos and disaster across the hilly state, with scary visuals emerging of roads and buildings flooded. Picturesque Nainital district has been cut off from after three access roads were blocked by landslides.

Among those dead are labourers from Nepal who, according to PTI, were staying near Lansdowne in Pauri district when they were buried alive by rubble flowing down from a field above.

More deaths were reported Monday after a house collapsed in Champawat district, where an under-construction bridge (over the Chalthi river) has been washed away due to a rise in water levels.

Apart from the state and national disaster response forces, the Army has also been called to action; Chief Minister Dhami told PTI three Army helicopters will join rescue and relief efforts.

Two will be sent to the Nainital region and the third to Garhwal to aid in rescue of stranded people.

Images and videos of the floods circulated on social media show frightening scenes.

The Nainital Lake has overflowed after more than 500mm of rain in 24 hours meant water levels surged to a record high.

Visuals from ANI this morning showed water rushing into nearby houses and streets. The famous Mall Road and Naina Devi temple have been flooded, and a hostel was damaged by landslides.