Paralakhemundi/R Udayagiri: Dengue has acquired endemic proportions in Mohana block of Gajapati district with seven persons dying within a month and over 60 persons getting afflicted of the disease. The affected persons have been undergoing treatment in various hospitals of Berhampur, Bhubaneswar and Vishakhapatnam. With the disease spinning out of control, a 16-member medical team from Hi-tech Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar rushed to the area, Monday. The team after its arrival started the examination of blood samples of suspected dengue patients at Mohana CHC.

As many as 138 persons from ward no7, 8 and 9 underwent the test in the first phase, Monday, medical officer of CHC Dr Namita Panda said. Among them 31 persons tested positive for the disease, she added. Special wards have been opened inside the CHC and an ambulance has been kept ready in the panchayat to ferry affected persons to the hospital in case of any emergency. Meanwhile, tehsildar Kishore Dash, BDO Tapaswini Hansdah, child development project officer Lalita Mallick, Zilla Parishad chairperson Tirupati Rao, block chairperson Ranjib Sabar, ZP member of Mohana and Chandragiri zone Sunil Kumar Bisoi and Chandrakanta Mallick interacted with the residents about the disease and the treatment availed by them.