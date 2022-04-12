Sundargarh: Sixteen new roads constructed in Lahunipara and Koira blocks have expanded the network of road connectivity in the mining-affected areas of Sundargarh district.

Out of the same, 12 roads fall under Lahunipara and four in Koira block. The roads were dedicated to the public at a special occasion.

MLA Bonai Laxman Munda inaugurated the projects at a special event in Pratappur village at Lahunipara block in presence of the Collector Sundargarh Nikhil Pavan Kalyan. These 16 roads will connect various villages and gram panchayats in the two blocks with the national highway, local markets and urban centres, enhancing the life and livelihood of general people.

The newly-constructed roads will benefit over 12,000 people of 28 villages across Lahunipara and Koira blocks. A total of 24 Kms of road network under the projects launched today shall improve connectivity across the mining affected, hilly and remote patches. Thus, the projects supported by DMF, Sundargarh will facilitate education, health services, market linkage and other basic services for the students, youths, farmers, general public and other stakeholders.