Angul: More than 1,600 migrant workers arrived in a ‘Shramik Special’ train here Monday morning. Officials stated that 1,650 workers had returned by the train from the Valsad district of Gujarat. They belonged to 24 districts of Odisha. However, the majority of them, 634 to be precise, were from Angul district.

The district administration made extensive arrangements for the arrival of the migrants. Angul District Collector, Manoj Kumar Mohanty and Superintendent of Police, Jagmohan Meena were at the station to monitor the arrival along with others.

The names of all returnees were registered at special counters and thermal screening was conducted at the Angul station by three doctors. Later, the returnees from other districts were sent to their respective places by 20 special buses.

PNN