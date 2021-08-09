Champua: Despite various programmes and schemes being available for them, a large number of students are dropping out from educational institutions. This is proving to be quite a challenge to the School and Mass Education department in the state.

The latest to join the bandwagon are 169 students from Champua block in Keonjhar district who have stopped attending classes. Thirteen of them are from the Champua NAC area. Most of them have dropped out of schools due to the poor financial condition of their families. A few however, have health-related issues. Many of the students have also started working as daily wagers with other members of their families.

Champua block education officer (BEO) Gobarddhan Naik said each cluster resource centre coordinator (CRCC) has been given charge of two panchayats and entrusted with the responsibility of bringing back the students who have dropped out to mainstream education.

“The CRCCs have been directed to conduct meetings in their assigned panchayats involving sarpanchs, samiti members, retired teachers and headmasters. They will create awareness among parents about the importance of education. The CRCCs will make all arrangements for the to ensure that the students who have dropped out return to their schools. They will also be provided accommodation in government-run hostels,” informed Naik.

PNN