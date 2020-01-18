Baliapal: The famous Dagara beach under Baliapal block in Balasore district will have a facelift soon as the state government has announced Rs 50 lakhs for its infra development.

According to reports, all shortfalls facing the natural resource-rich Dagara beach will be gradually eliminated, informed guests inaugurating the 16th Dagara Beach Festival Wednesday evening.

Dagara beach is noted for red crabs and Casuarina evergreen trees. It is one of the few beaches from which both sunrise and sunset can be viewed over the Bay of Bengal. This beach is located near the mouth of Subarnarekha, with a wide expanse of sandy coastline.

A large number of tourists from and outside the state visit here, being attracted by its scenic beauty and enthralling flock of red crabs. However, priority will be given to the safety and security of tourists.

Infrastructure development will include widening of access road that connects Dagara beach as well as construction of coastal highway. The beach will also be fenced by long stretches of casuarina trees.

Basta MLA and chief guest Nityananda Sahu inaugurated the beach festival, in presence of organising committee President Sukanta Giri, social activist Subasini Jena, Utkal Sammilani state President Adwaita Kumar Patra and many other dignitaries. A cultural programme was conducted on the occasion, by schoolchildren and cine-artistes.