Jharsuguda: In a significant judgment, the Additional Sessions Judge, Jharsuguda, Thursday sentenced three persons to rigorous imprisonment for life in connection with a sensational murder case that had shocked the district.

The court convicted Ajit Singh alias Mania, Suraj Prasad and Ajeet Singh alias Khadi under Section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and awarded life imprisonment to each of them. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each convict.

In case of default in payment of the fine, the convicts will have to undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment. According to the prosecution, the victim, Birbal Pandey, was brutally assaulted by the accused over previous enmity September 23, 2020.

During the attack, one of the accused allegedly stabbed him with a knife, causing critical injuries. Pandey later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Following an investigation by Orient Police, a chargesheet was filed before the court.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 28 witnesses and produced eyewitness accounts, medical reports, scientific evidence and documentary records to establish the charges against the accused.