Dunguripali: At least 20 passengers were injured including three of them critical after a picnic bus carrying schoolchildren, teachers and parents for picnic rammed into a stationary paddy laden tractor from rear near Salepali on the Dunguripali–Rampur road in Subarnapur district Tuesday morning, police said.

Fire services personnel and local police rescued the injured passengers and rushed them to the Dunguripali Community Health Center.

After primary treatment, three seriously injured persons Soumyaranjan Bhoi, CRCC Sushil Kumar Sika and teacher Laxman Gadatia were shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla in Sambalpur district.

The condition of the others improved after primary treatment. Police said the bus was carrying 55 persons which include students of Classes V to VIII from an upper primary school at Gyana village near Budhasamar under Melchhamunda police limits in Bargarh district for picnic to Patali Srikhetra in Ulunda block of Subarnapur district. Teachers and parents also accompanied them.