Binika: Farmers in Binika area of Subarnapur district sold paddy at Rs 10 per kg and staged a road blockade Saturday, protesting the delay in paddy procurement.

Mandis in the district opened December 9, but farmers said procurement has remained stalled as tokens have not been issued, preventing them from selling their produce. As a result, many farmers are unable to repay loans taken for the kharif crop and lack funds to buy seeds for the upcoming rabi season.

Angry farmers from Binika block, led by farmer leaders Dharmaraj Panda and Rintu Panda, blocked the Kaudiamunda square on Pondikital–Sansamura road from 8 am, placing sacks of paddy on the road. As a mark of protest, some farmers began selling paddy in retail at Rs 10 per kg using weighing scales by the roadside, accusing the government of failing to procure their crop.

They also prostrated on the road urging the state government to buy their harvest. Farmers said that although mandis at Shankara primary agricultural cooperative society (PACS) and other locations in the block were opened on, actual procurement has not yet started. With no tokens issued even after harvest, many are being forced to sell paddy to private traders at throwaway prices.

PNN