Baripada: The election to the Baripada Municipality chairperson’s post will see a multi-cornered contest as 17 candidates have thrown their hats into the ring.

Reports said voters will elect councillors for 28 wards under this municipality. There are 141 candidates contesting for posts of councillors – 28 each from BJD and BJP, 21 from Congress, 12 from JMM and 52 independents.

In some wards, people are upset over civic problems and warned of rejecting the candidates who only made promises without any real work.

Among the contestants for chairperson post are two former chairpersons – Kushnananda Mohanty and Dinakrushna.

The BJD has given ticket to Dinakrushna while Krushananda is contesting as an independent candidate.

Dinakrusha, who was earlier elected as chairperson and then deputy chairperson, is well acquainted with civic problems of 28 wards.

BJP has fielded Kabi Bishnu Satpathy and JMM Chandan Sejpada to contest for the post.

Similarly, Congress has fielded Jogesh Agrawal for the post. Agrawal said that if elected he would take steps to improve services in drinking water, electricity and drainage system.

However, it is said that denizens are looking for an experienced and responsible candidate as municipality chairperson.

