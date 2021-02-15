Bolangir: Eve as reports of migrants suffering miseries at their workplaces are coming in, the district administration rescued 17 migrant labourers including six minors of Bolangir from a brick kiln in Telangana for last four months. They were allegedly held hostage, a report said.

The matter came to the fore after the labourers arrived in a vehicle in the district headquarters town after they were rescued from the brick kiln, Saturday. The rescued labourers were identified as Khira Nag, Tripura Nag, Koutak Nag, Motram Kanhar, Phulbani Kanhar, Bikram Sahu , Anjali Sahu, Daitari Bag, Mantu Bariha, Indira Bag, Jasobanti Bag and six children.

On arrival, the labourers were handed over with a financial assistance of Rs 20,000 before sending them back to their respective homes in Patnagarh and Loisingha blocks.

The labourers and their six children were lured by a labour contractor Kailash Meher four months back. They had migrated to Telanagana to work at a brick kiln in Garudpet village of Peddapalli district. The owner of the brick kiln Bhaskar held them hostage and forced them to work beyond schedule by torturing them. Their rescue became possible only after a social activist and a labourer leader came to know about their plight and sought the help of the district administration.

PNN