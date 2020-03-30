Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami Monday said the total number of coronavirus infected persons in the state has gone up by 17 to 67 and the number of persons cured of COVID-19 is five.

Speaking to the media, Palaniswami said the number of corornavirus positive persons has gone up to 67 in the state. There has been a sudden spike of 17 cases in the state as the total number of coronavirus positive cases as Sunday was 50.

He also said the state has ordered for 1.5 crore masks and 25,000 N-95 masks. Questioned about low number of people being tested for the coronavirus infection Palaniswami said diagnostic tests can be done only on those who were showing symptoms of infection.

He also urged people to cooperate with the government in the prevention of the virus spread by maintaining the necessary social distance.

According to Palaniswami, the government was looking at distributing the essential items through public distribution system and also the Rs 1,000 financial assistance announced earlier.

Not agreeing with the demand of opposition parties to call for an all party meeting, Palaniswami said this issue was a medical matter. He said the state government will pay the cost of providing shelter, food to other state governments where workers from Tamil Nadu were held up due to the lockdown.

Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu government was taking care of the workers who have come from other states to work here. He said there were about 1.49 lakh workers in Tamil Nadu from other states.