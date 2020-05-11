Bhubaneswar: The total number of recovered coronavirus cases in Odisha rose to 85 with 17 persons testing negative Monday. Among those who recovered Monday, seven are from Sundargarh, five from Khurda, three from Bhadrak and two from Balasore.

Odisha have so far reported 391 COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier in the day, there were 14 new cases reported. Twelve of these were from Ganjam while Sundargarh and Kendrapara reported one cases each. So far three persons in Odisha have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection.

PNN