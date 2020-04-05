Bhadrak: At least 17 persons has placed under forced quarantine in state-run facilities for violating the 48-hour shutdown imposed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Bhadrak District Collector Gyana Das said.

The government, while announcing the 48-hour shutdown from 8:00 pm Friday, had warned that people found violating the order would be placed under forced quarantine.

The shutdown was imposed after Bhubaneswar emerged as the coronavirus hotspot in the state, with 14 of the 20 COVID-19 cases in the state being reported in the city. With the imposition of the shutdown, roads and markets in the three places wore a deserted look as people remained indoors.

Notably, Bhadrak Police arrested nine people Saturday in different parts of the district for flouting the 48-hour shutdown rules. They were found roaming around in the streets violating the shutdown procedures.

PNN