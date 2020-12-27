Shahjahanpur (UP): A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped here by a 25-year-old man, who was nabbed hours later, police said on Sunday.

The accused hails from the girl’s village, they said.

“On Saturday, a 17-year-old Dalit girl was raped in a sugarcane field by a 25-year-old man from her village under Jalalabad police station,” Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

The girl managed to escape and narrated her ordeal to her family members, who lodged a police complaint, he said.

The accused was arrested late on Saturday night, Anand said.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, he said.

PTI