Kendrapara: An 18-year-old cricketer collapsed and died of a possible cardiac arrest during a local cricket match at a college ground this district Monday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Satyajit Pradhan, a plus-two student of ‘Derabish College’ near here, the police informed.

Pradhan was at the non-striker’s end and was running for a single when he collapsed on the pitch during the match at Kendrapara Autonomous College ground here.

Pradhan was rushed to the district headquarters hospital where the hospital authorities declared him brought dead. Police said that Pradhan might have died of heart attack, quoting the hospital authorities.

A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection. Post-mortem of the body will be conducted Tuesday to ascertain the exact cause of the death, police informed.

PNN