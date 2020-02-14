Sonepur: In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old teenage girl drowned while plucking flowers from a pond at Charda village under Binika block in Sonepur district Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanaka Thanapati, the resident of the same village and the daughter of one Gopi Thanapati.

According to locals, Priyanaka had gone to take a bath at a pond at around 6:00 am. While bathing, she went into deep water to pluck lotus flowers. Somehow the girl lost her balance and accidentally drowned in the water. The locals who were also present there tried to trace her but failed.

On being informed, fire brigade officials and police reached the spot and fished out the body. The officials also registered an unnatural death case and sent the body for autopsy.

A pal gloom descended in the locality following the death.

PNN