Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,27,844 Thursday as 187 more people, including 28 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The toll rose to 9,177 with another fatality, while 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had recorded 275 new infections and a fatality Wednesday.

The state now has 1,800 active Covid-19 cases, while 340 more people recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,16,814.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.33 per cent as 14,036 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.