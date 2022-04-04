Jharsuguda: Travelling across Mahanadi from Mahulpali ghat in Jharsuguda district to Chikhil in Bargarh district came to a halt following a halt to boat services.

As a result, people of 19 riparian villages under Lakhanpur block have had a harrowing time as they have to remain stuck in their homes without commuting for work.

Ambabhona block dwellers have been similarly affected. The boat service was stopped abruptly. Reports said that the Mahulpali ghat comes under the Kandheigola panchayat in Lakhanpur block.

The panchayat authorities auction the ghat every year to boat service provider.

The boat service was stopped by the panchayat authorities after expiry of the lease term March 31 without making any alternative arrangement.

People have demanded BDO Sanjiv Patel for his intervention.

