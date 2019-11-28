Mumbai: The opening Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and the West Indies scheduled to be played here December 6, 2019 has been shifted to Hyderabad. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will now play host to the T20I series opener between the two teams. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host December 11 the final T20I, December 11. India will play three T20 games against the West Indies.

India have announced the T20 squad well in advance. Virat Kohli who missed the T20 series against Bangladesh is back again in the team as captain. Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also returned to the T20I as well as ODI squads.

The leg-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav also feature in both the squads. While Chahal was part of the last T20I series that India played against Bangladesh, Kuldeep Yadav will be making a comeback into the limited-overs side.

Earlier Wednesday, Sanju Samson was drafted into India’s squad for the three-match T20I series against the West Indies as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan.

Agencies