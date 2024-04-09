New Delhi: The first total solar eclipse of 2024 garnered a whopping 1.2 million posts on X.com, said CEO Linda Yaccarino Tuesday.

The eclipse, which swept across 15 states in the US, Mexico, and Canada, began at 9.13 PM IST Monday and continued till 2.22 AM IST Tuesday.

“Conversation on the eclipse is as BRIGHT as ever,” Linda said in a post on X.

“So far — 1.2 million posts on X totalling 300 million impressions! The conversation is growing at 38 per cent every hour!!!” the post read.

During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes directly between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on the planet. The Moon appears almost the same size as the Sun, completely blocking the Sun’s visible disk.

Earlier, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also posted a video with the caption “View of the eclipse from orbit”.

During the eclipse, three sounding rockets were launched by NASA before, during, and just after the eclipse to measure changes caused by the sudden darkness of the ionosphere — the upper layer of the atmosphere associated with long-distance radio communication.