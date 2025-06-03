Bhubaneswar: Security forces Monday recovered over 2.5 tonnes of explosive materials looted by Maoists in Sundargarh district, a senior police officer said.

The security personnel of the state’s SOG, CRPF, Jharkhand’s elite Jaguar force and Sundargarh’s DVF during a joint operation in Odisha-Jharkhand border, recovered more than 2.5 tonnes of explosives, which was looted by Maoists from K Balang area of the district May 27, the offi cer told this agency.

“While some of the explosives were buried under the earth, others could be located from underneath rocks,” the officer engaged in the operation said, adding that the search operation was continuing since May 28, a day after the Maoists looted the explosives when they were being transported to a stone quarry for blasting purpose.

Also Read: Some looted explosives recovered following gunfight with Maoists

PTI