Rourkela: A youth’s body was found Thursday morning behind a bush in Bondamunda area. Locals spotted the body and informed the police. A police team led by SDPO, Zone II Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra reached the spot along with a scientific team and took possession of the body. Police registered an unnatural death case; but said that murder angle cannot be ruled out. The deceased, identified as Ramiya Munda, 35, a resident of Tilak Nagar at Bondamunda, was a painter by profession. He was found lying face down not very far from his locality and had froth spread over his face. Mohapatra informed that the post-mortem was underway.

Sources said he was staying alone after the death of his wife a couple of years back and had no other issue or enmity with anybody. There was no mark on his body indicating any foul play. In a separate incident, the body of a minor girl was found hanging in a forest Thursday morning and was recovered by Lahunipara police. Sources said, she had gone to his paternal aunt’s house in Bhaliadihi village but did not return home Wednesday. Police launched an investigation to unravel the mystery behind her death. The postmortem was going on when the report was being filed. Speaking about the case, Lahunipara PS IIC Suraj Jhankar said, “We are waiting for the post-mortem report and only after that the possible reason of death can be ascertained.” However, locals said there were some injury marks on her body. Suspecting foul play, the deceased’s family members alleged that the girl was murdered.