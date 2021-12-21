Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday reported two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, informed Director of Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar.

The two cases are the first Omicron case in Odisha.

Reportedly among the two Omicron positives, one person returned from Nigeria and another returned from Qatar. Both the Omicron positives are residents of Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur, added reports.

It is noteworthy that the samples were sent for genome sequencing to confirm Omicron cases in Odisha.

The health authorities have initiated the contact tracing of the Omicron positives as well as their travel details.

Details awaited.