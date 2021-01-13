Paradip: A two-day ‘Sea Vigil 2021’ exercise aimed at strengthening coastal security was launched at Paradip port here Tuesday.

A total of 18 organisations including Indian Navy, Coast Guard, state Marine Police, Customs Department and Fisheries Department have been participating in the exercise. This exercise is also being carried in other crucial sea ports in the country.

Speaking to mediapersons, Jitendra Mani, marine police sub-inspector said that after the 26/11 attack, the coastal security has been strengthened in the country.

This exercise is being undertaken with an aim to curb smuggling including men and material in the sea route, make an assessment of our preparedness as well as to create awareness among fishermen and seafarers, he said.

Pradyumna Kishore Behera, IIC of Paradip Marine police station said a total of 20 picketing points have been identified on the coast. The teams participating in the exercise will seize suspicious object and people and inform the higher-ups.

Notably, the first edition of ‘Sea Vigil’ exercise was carried out in 2019 while another exercise titled ‘Sagar Kavach’ was carried out on Paradip Coast November 5 and 6.

India has around 5,700-km-long coastline spread over nine states and four Union Territories. The island region of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep are quite vulnerable to intrusions, he added.

PNN