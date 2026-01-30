Bhubaneswar: A two-day workshop aimed at enhancing the utilisation of opportunities in the blue and green economy to promote sustainable development began here Thursday. The event has been organised by the State Planning and Convergence Department under the aegis of its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Cell.

The workshop is being held at a conference hall of a local hotel and was inaugurated by Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh emphasised the need to steer the state’s development trajectory towards a sustainable, resilient and inclusive model. He urged all stakeholders working in the blue and green economy sectors to develop a clear understanding of the vast potential in these areas and explore ways through which local communities can benefit from them.

He noted that effective utilisation of these opportunities would significantly contribute to the state’s economic growth while ensuring environmental protection. Expressing optimism, he said the workshop would prove useful for all participants.

Special Secretary of the Planning and Convergence Department, T Ao, delivered the welcome address and outlined the objectives of the workshop. He highlighted Odisha’s rich natural endowments, including forests, rivers, natural resources and its long coastline, which offer immense scope for the growth of the blue and green economy. He said sectors such as fisheries, aquaculture, marine trade, ocean-based renewable energy, biotechnology, environmental conservation and mangrove protection hold significant promise for sustainable development in the state.

The workshop will feature in-depth discussions on policy frameworks, research, global experiences and best practices related to the blue and green economy, officials said.

Ashish Chaturvedi, Environment Lead (Energy and Resilience Pillar), UNDP India, also addressed the workshop, highlighting the United Nations’ commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals in the context of the blue and green economy. He underlined the importance of social inclusion, food security, skill development, employment generation and the need for increased investment in these sectors, both at the national and state levels.

On the occasion, a documentary on Odisha’s Sustainable Development Goals initiatives and challenges was screened.