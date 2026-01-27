Bhubaneswar: Four people were injured in a crude bomb explosion in Sundarpada area here Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at Azad Nagar in Airfield police station here when some people were binding a crude bomb illegally at the rooftop of a rented house.

“Four persons, including S Mallik, who has a criminal background, were injured in the bomb blast. They were illegally preparing the bombs when the incident happened,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena after visiting the spot.

Mallik, his mother, friend Amiya Ranjan Mallik and a female friend were injured in the incident. All were first admitted to Capital Hospital, and later they were shifted to a private hospital, he said.

Seven cases are pending against S Mallik in Nayapalli, Maitri Vihar and Khandagiri police station area, Meena said.

A scientific team has been sent to the spot for collection of evidence and other details, he said.

“We will interrogate the injured persons to find out the involvement of any other person in illegal bomb making,” the DCP told media persons.