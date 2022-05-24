Abu Dhabi: Two people died and 120 others were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi, police in the UAE capital has confirmed.

The restaurant, which serves South Asian fare, is located in a five-storey building in central Abu Dhabi, reports Xinhua news agency.

Several shops and six other buildings were damaged in Monday’s blast.

Abu Dhabi Police said the injured were transferred to hospital for immediate treatment.

Meanwhile, four apartment buildings in the area were evacuated and residents were provided with temporary accommodation as authorities launched an investigation into the incident.