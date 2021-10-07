Dhenkanal: A proposal has been submitted to the state government to include Kandhara and Nandinia reserve forests (under Hindol range) as part of Satkosia tiger corridor in Angul district.

Besides, an initiative has been taken to start a safari in Kapilash sanctuary. According to reports, if the state government approves the proposal, the two reserve forests will be made part of the Satkosia sanctuary.

The forest department has identified the reserve forests as a tiger corridor.

Sources from Dhenkanal forest division said, in order to ensure safety and give big cats a wider range for movement, the Satkosia divisional forest officer has given this proposal to the state government.

Meanwhile, the forest department has initiated the process for counting of tigers in Dhenkanal district in the current year. It was learnt that there are seven leopards in different reserve forests of the district.

Pictures of big cats and their movement have been captured in trap cameras fixed in various forests. As many as 60 trap cameras have been installed in reserve forests. However, three of the cameras have been stolen.

It is suspected that poachers might have stolen the trap cameras to carry on their illegal activities without any evidence. The forest department has started an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the forest department has started its first phase of training progamme for forest officials to be engaged in the tiger census.

It was said after all preparations are put in place, the tiger census will be started from next year.

The forest department has been working to provide safe and wider environment for growth of tigers and other wildlife population in the district.

As part of this exercise, the department has started work on measures to increase population of herbivorous animals, which are major source of food for big cats.

Varieties of grass will be grown in forests for herbivores to proliferate. Besides, before summer the department will dig up ponds and water bodies inside reserve forests to ensure water for wildlife.

On the other hand, the forest department intensified patrolling in forested areas to ward off poaching activities while trap cameras are being checked for pictures every month.

In Kapilash sanctuary, the department will make arrangements for tourists to visit the area spread over 10 sq/km inside the Kapilash sanctuary.

DFO Prakash Gogineni said a proposal has been sent to the government to include Kandhara and Nandinia reserve forests of Dhenkanal in the Satkosia sanctuary.

He also added that safari programme will be launched in Kapilash sanctuary soon while vehicles will be arranged for the purpose.

PNN