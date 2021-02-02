Sunrise (US): The FBI has confirmed that two of its agents were killed and three were wounded while serving a federal search warrant in a case involving violent crimes against children. The suspect also is dead, the FBI said. Law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighbourhood in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise after the shooting. The suspect reportedly remained barricaded inside the home.

Earlier this agency had reported that several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning. They had gone to serve a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

A law enforcement official told this agency that multiple FBI agents were shot while serving the warrant. However, the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

A large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened around 6.00am in a middle-class neighbourhood of single family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Hours later, Sunrise Police urged residents of Water Terrace to remain inside their homes while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.