Bhubaneswar: The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Odisha increased to 147 Friday. In an update on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state, the I & PR Department said that two new positive cases have been reported from Jajpur district.

Earlier in the day, two positive coronavirus cases emerged from Bolangir district while another one was found in Balasore district.

The two new cases in Jajpur district have been found in containment zone areas. While one is a 55-year-old male from Birajapur village, the other is a 75-year-old woman belonging to Katikata village. The person from Birajapur village has a recent travel history to Kolkata. The old woman is known to the male person and had come in contact with him recently.

2 test positive in Bolangir

Earlier two persons, a 22-year-old male and an 18-year-old male belonging to Lekharia village in Bolangir district tested positive for the virus, the I & PR Deaprtment, government of Odisha said in a tweet. It said the two had returned from Tamil Nadu. The I&PR Department also said that contact tracing is being done to ascertain others the two affected may have met.

Balasore case details

Prior to the cases found in Bolangir a 58-year-old male from Balasore district tested positive for the virus. The man has a travel history of visiting Kolkata in West Bengal in the recent past. Administrative officials in Balasore district said that efforts are being made to trace persons the man had come in contact with since his return from Kolkata.

PNN