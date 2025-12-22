Bhubaneswar: Capital Police arrested two youths in connection with an assault and abuse of a couple reported at IG Park here Saturday. The arrests were made based on a written complaint filed by the victim, police said Sunday. The accused have been identified as Asish Nayak (25) and Rakesh Kumar Das (29), both residents of Bhubaneswar.

According to the complaint, on the evening of December 20, 2025, the complainant along with his female friend had gone to IG Park for a walk and was sitting on a bench inside the park. As it was evening, the movement of people inside the park was relatively less. Taking advantage of the situation, the two arrested accused along with their associates; Raja alias Janmejaya Mallick and Rajesh Mangaraj—entered the park and approached the couple from behind allegedly passing obscene remarks. When the complainant and his female friend objected, all the accused allegedly restrained them, abused them in foul language and physically assaulted the complainant.

When the couple requested them to stop, the accused allegedly dragged him a short distance away. The complainant then attempted to record the incident on his mobile phone, following which the accused snatched the phone, damaged it and issued threats to kill him. Meanwhile, two security guards deployed at IG Park reached the spot and managed to overpower two of the attackers. However, the other two accused managed to flee from the scene. Following the complaint, Capital Police registered a case and launched an investigation. The two accused were arrested and forwarded to court. During interrogation, both reportedly confessed to their involvement in the incident.