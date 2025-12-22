Sonepur: Two motorcycle riders were killed in a hit-and-run case on National Highway 57 near Haradkhol under Sonepur police limits Sunday evening. The accident occurred around 6pm when an unidentified speeding vehicle hit the motorcycle, while the riders were returning home from Bolangir. The deceased were identified as Gangadhar Behera, 30, and Jay Behera, 36, both residents of Gatarakela village under Sonepur police station.

Following the impact, both riders were thrown off the road. Jay died on the spot, while Gangadhar sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the Subarnapur district headquarters hospital by ambulance. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police from the Haradkhol outpost reached the spot, recovered the bodies and seized the damaged motorcycle. A search has been launched to trace the unidentified vehicle involved in the accident. Angered by the incident, local residents blocked National Highway 57 at Haradkhol, demanding compensation for the families of the victims. The blockade resulted in traffic disruptions in the area. Administrative officials reached the site and held discussions with the protesters to resolve the situation.