Brahmapur: The Odisha Forest Department has arrested two persons in connection with the killing of a leopard in Ganjam district, an official said Friday.

The leopard’s carcass was recovered from a tree at Jakara village under Khallikote forest range Tuesday, after the villagers spotted the dead animal.

The accused were arrested Thursday night, Divisional Forest Officer (Brahmapur) Sunny Khokkar said.

Two horns of a blackbuck, wild boar teeth, meat axe and other materials were also seized from their house, said Dibya Shankar Behera, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Khallikote range.

“The seizure indicates that they were wildlife poachers,” he said.