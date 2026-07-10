Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Friday said it has achieved a milestone by completing 100 advanced robotic-assisted surgeries within four-and-a-half months of launching the programme.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda had virtually inaugurated the robotic surgery system at the institute February 23.

To mark the achievement, a special ceremony was organised at the institute Friday.

The milestone has made AIIMS Bhubaneswar the first government-funded healthcare institution in Odisha to operate a fully functional, multi-disciplinary robotic surgical programme, offering advanced surgical care to underprivileged and middle-income patients at affordable costs, the institute added.

The robotic-assisted procedures were performed across five major departments, including General Surgery, Surgical Gastroenterology, Urology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, along with specialised procedures such as robotic bariatric surgery and complex paediatric surgeries, it said.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas said the achievement reflected the institute’s commitment to making advanced healthcare accessible in Odisha.

“We have democratised access to the world’s most advanced surgical technology. We are pleased to lead the state into a new era of surgical precision and affordable excellence,” he stated.

Prior to the launch of this programme, patients requiring advanced minimally invasive robotic procedures had no option in the public sector within Odisha. They were forced to travel to metropolitan hubs like Chennai, Hyderabad, or New Delhi, bearing severe financial distress, an AIIMS official said.