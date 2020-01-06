Keonjhar/Jhumpura: Police arrested two accused in the kidnapping and gangrape of a minor girl student in Jhumpura police limits of Keonjhar, Saturday. The accused were identified as Bibek Tete (20) and Laxman Mohant (24). Bibek hails from Sundargarh but had been staying in Bamebari area for several years. Laxman belongs to Jhumpura.

According to Jhumpura IIC Biranchi Bag, the two had kidnapped the minor girl while she was on her way back home from a local market and later gang-raped her December 30. Later, the two had dropped her at her house. In the morning, the victim was found injured on the verandah.

Local police had no information about the incident. When she was hospitalised, Biplab Mishra, secretary of Prakalp NGO, which manages ‘One Stop Centre’ at the district headquarters hospital, and his team interacted with the victim. Then only, her plight was revealed and police were informed about it.

Police registered a case and started an investigation. The statements of the victim and her mother were recorded. IIC Biranchi Bag said that the two accused were medically examined and produced in court.

Also Read: