Keonjhar/Jhumpura: In a shocking incident, a Class-VII girl was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped by two youths in Jhumpura police limits of Keonjhar Friday. The victim was admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

The victim was raped twice earlier. The accused used to threaten her and again committed the crime Friday.

Local police had no information about the incident. When she was hospitalised, town police came to know of the case.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. Her statement was recorded.

The accused is Biplab Mishra, head of Sakhi-One Centre, a private institution.

Police said, the girl was going to a local market to sell vegetables. The accused abducted the girl and raped her several times in the past. Every time after the crime, the victim was threatened with life.

It was also alleged that Mishra used to rape her on the promise of marriage. The victim was afraid of revealing the matter to others. She had not filed a complaint for this reason.

Friday two unidentified youths were taking the girl on a bike while she was returning from the market. While travelling on the bike, they had fallen down after hitting a tree. The girl fractured her leg. The two youths then dropped the victim at her house after raping her in the injured state.

Later, she was admitted to the district headquarters hospital. She has been referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Her parents being poor have expressed inability to seek treatment at the SCB.

Childline and the District Child Welfare Committee are also looking into the matter.

SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said that a case was registered and action will be taken after the investigation.