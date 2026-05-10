Berhampur: A bullet-injured elephant carcass was recovered from Talaganda Nala under the North Ghumusar Forest Division in Odisha’s Ganjam district, sources said.

Officials reportedly found the carcass Saturday evening. They suspected that the “around 10-year-old tusker” had been shot by poachers, reportedly from neighbouring Nayagarh district. Preliminary assessment indicated that the carcass was three to four days old when it was discovered.

According to forest officials, the elephant is believed to have sustained bullet injuries to its leg. The wounds later became infected, eventually leading to its death.

Officials said the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination report is received.