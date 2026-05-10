Rayagada: A man was allegedly kidnapped by miscreants at gunpoint, and later his body was found in Odisha’s Rayagada district early Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nikhil Hadipa, a resident of Reli Sahi in Rayagada town.

He was allegedly abducted by some miscreants on Saturday night from the Indira Nagar 3rd Line area under the Rayagada police station. His body was found near the Nagavali River at Tumbiguda, on the outskirts of Rayagada town, said a police officer.

According to police, the miscreants allegedly chased Nikhil around 10 pm using a motorcycle and a four-wheeler. Following an altercation with the deceased, they opened fire as Nikhil attempted to flee the spot. However, the miscreants caught Nikhil and took him with them.

Rayagada SP Swathy S Kumar, along with the forensic team, visited the spot and launched an investigation into the kidnapping and murder case.

“We received a kidnapping complaint from the deceased’s mother around 12:50 am and launched a rescue operation by forming multiple teams. However, we learned this morning that he was murdered,” the SP said.

The accused persons have been identified, and four teams were formed to nab them, she said.

PTI