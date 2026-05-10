Khaprakhol: More than 80 residents of Bortia village under Rengali panchayat in Khaprakhol block of Bolangir district reportedly fell ill with diarrhoea and vomiting after attending a wedding feast, health officials said Saturday.

According to local sources, nearly 40 people first developed the symptoms Thursday, two days after consuming food served at the wedding function. Several patients were treated at the Khaprakhol Community Health Centre (CHC) and later discharged.

Meanwhile, a medical team visited the village Friday and started treating more than 40 additional patients as fresh cases emerged. One critically ill patient was referred to Patnagarh for advanced treatment, officials said.

The medical team included Dr Rashmita Behera, Dr Geetanjali Patra, pharmacists Nirakar Bar ik, Gagan Panda, ANMs Chandrakanti Bariha and Kadambini Purohit, along with ASHA and Anganwadi workers. Khaprakhol CHC Superintendent Dr Suraj Deep said the illness was suspected to have been caused by food consumed at the wedding feast.

“Several patients were treated at the CHC, while our medical team remained in the village throughout the day to provide treatment. The situation is now under control,” he added.