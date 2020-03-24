Puri: The Puri Municipal Corporation (PMC) has earmarked two hotels and the Panthanivas here as quarantine facilities for suspected coronavirus cases.

The hotels that have been designated are ‘Sagar Tarang’ at City road and ‘Blue Lily’ at Baliarpanda locality. A similar arrangement has also been made at the ‘Panthanivas’ on City Road.

However, coronavirus suspects will have to pay out of their own pockets for the quarantine period. The rates are Rs 3,500 (Blue Lily), Rs 3,000 Panthanivas and Rs 2,500 (Sagar Tarang). All meals are included in the rates.

It should be stated here that a large number of quarantine facilities are needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are many foreign returnees who need a 14-day quarantine period and hence hotels and guest houses are being set up for them.

