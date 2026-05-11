Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy drowned in the Kuakhai River, whose body was recovered in the wee hours of Sunday from the riverbank near Hanspal under Mancheswar police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Ashutosh Swain (14), son of Linkan Swain, resident of Satya Vihar in the City.

According to the police, when Ashutosh did not return home, his parents lodged a missing person complaint at Manchsewar police station.

After the complaint, the police swung into action and reviewed CCTV footage to trace the victim.

While reviewing security camera footage, the victim was spotted going towards the banks of the Kuakhai River along with his friends.

Suspecting drowning, the police notified the fire team, who conducted a search operation in the river.

Horror broke out when the body of the 14-year-old was recovered from the river.

“After recovering the body, we sent it for autopsy, and further investigation into the matter is underway,” informed Mancheswar Inspector In-Charge (IIC) Dayanidhi Nayak.