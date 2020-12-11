Rayagada: Two migrant workers were killed and two others critically injured in the wee hours of Friday after a speeding truck hit an overturned tractor at Kaliapada Ghati under Tikiri police limits in Rayagada district. According to an eye-witness, the truck hit the ill-fated tractor from behind. Locals immediately rushed to the spot to help out those injured.

The tractor was on its way to Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh from Kalahandi district. The four migrant workers were travelling on it. However, the tractor driver lost control and the vehicle overturned. Two persons got trapped under the tractor. When the others were trying to rescue them, the truck hit the tractor from behind.

Locals informed the Tikiri police sation and personnel arrived at the spot soon. They rescued the injured and sent them to hospital. The bodies of the deceased were brought out from under the tractor and sent for post-mortem. A probe has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident and both vehicles have been seized by the police.

PNN