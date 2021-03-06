Damoh (MP): Two persons attending the birthday bash of a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh Damoh’s district have been killed over some dispute, police said Saturday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Friday at Banwar village under Nohata police station area after a dispute among the attendees of the function, Damoh Superintendent of Police Hemant Chouhan said.

As per initial investigation, one of the deceased Jogendra Singh (30) died of a gunshot while another deceased Arvind Jain was beaten to death by some persons with stones and sticks, the SP said.

He said attackers have not been identified so far and further investigation was underway.

According to sources in police, Jabera MLA Dharmendra Singh Lodhi was not present at the bash when the incident occurred.

Sources said Jain was a representative of the MLA at the function while Singh was a guest teacher.

On the other hand, Damoh district Congress president Ajay Tandon accused the police of failure in maintaining the law and order.

“The incident occurred in the birthday party of BJP MLA Dharmendra Singh Lodhi at a time when the district is under high security due to the arrival of President Ram Nath Kovind,” Tandon said.

President Kovind is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh beginning Saturday.

He is scheduled to arrive in Jalhari village in Damoh district at 9.30 am on Sunday, from where he will go to Sangrampur village to attend ‘Janjatiya Sammelan’ organised by MP Tribal Welfare Department.

While the BJP MLA could not be reached for reaction, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said he was unaware of the incident.

“The incident has nothing to do with the BJP. The law will take its own course,” he said.

PTI